Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 447 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

