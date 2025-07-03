Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,364 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. United Community Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI stock opened at $305.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $306.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.50. The company has a market capitalization of $500.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

