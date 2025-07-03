Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $110.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average is $103.01. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $110.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

