Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,245,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,620 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 400,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $51.01.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

