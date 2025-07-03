Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $129.55 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.25.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

