Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NULV. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,165,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULV opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.87. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $43.39.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

