Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 214,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 163,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 186,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,498,830. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,042 shares of company stock worth $30,863,160. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $137.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.67.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

