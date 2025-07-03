MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy Rating

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MGM China Stock Down 4.4%

MGM China stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. MGM China has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

