Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 101,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,783,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,964,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partners lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.91% and a net margin of 44.76%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,422,721.87. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $271,483.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,246.07. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,497 shares of company stock worth $2,405,284. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.