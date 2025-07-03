Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 807 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $598,390,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $264,207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $123,829,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $622,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,314. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,224,222.76. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,462 shares of company stock worth $19,733,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

