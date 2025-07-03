Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 3,287 Shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in ING Group were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ING Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ING Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ING Group during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of ING opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. ING Group, N.V. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

