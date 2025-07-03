Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 27,022 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 27,022 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,443,974 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,069,617,000 after buying an additional 429,343 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $815,402,000 after acquiring an additional 888,671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,123,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $362,544,000 after acquiring an additional 529,471 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,986,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,653,000 after purchasing an additional 220,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,887,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $107.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $103.96.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,438,269.95. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

