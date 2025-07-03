Meritage Portfolio Management Has $6.87 Million Stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $319.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.14. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

In other Snap-On news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,957.60. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

