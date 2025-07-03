Meritage Portfolio Management Has $20.96 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.4% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,244,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,352,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,701.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,343.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,966.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,799.01. The stock has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $20.39 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

