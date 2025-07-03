Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $82.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

