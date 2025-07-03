Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 73,994 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,994 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $129.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,406.40. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.