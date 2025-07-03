Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 6,628 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $155,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $1,581,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,111.40. The trade was a 53.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,984,794. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $71.34 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.15.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

