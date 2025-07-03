Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,803 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 438,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,311,236.70. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $166,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 101,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,963. This represents a 1.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $109.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

