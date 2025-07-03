Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 76,170 Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 76,170 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in ENI were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

NYSE E opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eni SpA has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.90.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. ENI had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Eni SpA will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 94.01%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

