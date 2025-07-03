Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 35,627 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in PayPal by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,489,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PayPal by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after buying an additional 183,011 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,634,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

PayPal Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

