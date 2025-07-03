Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) vs. Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Critical Review

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Innoviva and Merck & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva 0 0 2 0 3.00 Merck & Co., Inc. 1 12 6 2 2.43

Innoviva presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.51%. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $109.19, suggesting a potential upside of 32.57%. Given Innoviva’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innoviva is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Innoviva has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innoviva and Merck & Co., Inc.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva $358.71 million 3.40 $23.39 million ($1.01) -19.21 Merck & Co., Inc. $64.17 billion 3.22 $17.12 billion $6.87 11.99

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviva. Innoviva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Innoviva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Innoviva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviva and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva -16.15% 15.77% 8.41% Merck & Co., Inc. 27.27% 43.23% 17.11%

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Innoviva on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviva

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia. Its development pipeline includes zoliflodacin, a late-stage product candidate, a potential single oral dose cure for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea. Innoviva, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Sarissa Capital Management LP. It has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock, and companion animal species. The Other segment consists of sales for the non-reportable segments of healthcare services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rahway, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.