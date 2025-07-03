Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $88.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

