Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Lifted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4%

MDT stock opened at $88.42 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

