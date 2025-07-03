MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 15,044 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the period. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

NEAR opened at $50.89 on Thursday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

