MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,544,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,822,000 after acquiring an additional 163,804 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,358,000 after buying an additional 58,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,036,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,302,000 after buying an additional 90,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,169,000 after acquiring an additional 122,173 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,745.40. The trade was a 55.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE TNL opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.77%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TNL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

