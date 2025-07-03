MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,678,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $705,928,000 after buying an additional 155,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $460,066,000 after acquiring an additional 74,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,906,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $449,907,000 after acquiring an additional 109,907 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,985,000 after purchasing an additional 574,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $324,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,421 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average is $83.62. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

