MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $462.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.96 and a 200 day moving average of $466.07. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

