MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 403 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,367,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,338,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DexCom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $322,454,000 after buying an additional 753,857 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,295,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5,951.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,128,000 after buying an additional 491,488 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $117.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,445.60. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $124,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,664.30. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

