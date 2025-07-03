MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $145,723.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,500. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,749 shares of company stock valued at $40,942,387. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $181.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.61 and a 1-year high of $183.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.36 and its 200 day moving average is $166.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

