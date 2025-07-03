MBG (OTCMKTS:MBGH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MBG Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. MBG shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

MBG Trading Up 66.7%

MBG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MBG Holdings Inc provides IT and network lifecycle solutions from deployment to decommissioning. The company was formerly known as American Metals Recovery and Recycling Inc The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. MBG Holdings Inc operates as a subsidiary of Multiband Global Resources, LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.