Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.