Mather Group LLC. Purchases 94 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,766,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,603,315,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,334,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,844,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $630.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $603.73.

GS opened at $715.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $609.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $718.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

