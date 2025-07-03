Mather Group LLC. Purchases 58 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total transaction of $342,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,323 shares in the company, valued at $15,502,278.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 91,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $315.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $260.83 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

