Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $129.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.73.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

