Mather Group LLC. Has $976,000 Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 507.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Entergy by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 670,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,869,000 after buying an additional 286,005 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $9,135,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

NYSE ETR opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

