Mather Group LLC. Has $655,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,829.02. The trade was a 37.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,227.36. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of BR opened at $238.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.48. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.18 and a 12 month high of $247.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

