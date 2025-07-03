Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 187.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,381,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,737,000. Everest Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,205,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,893,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,121,000 after purchasing an additional 577,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,856,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $67.37.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

