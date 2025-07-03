Mather Group LLC. Buys 754 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $236.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.43. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $240.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

