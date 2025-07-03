Mather Group LLC. Buys 1,978 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,539 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 496,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 350.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $153.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $2,893,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,710 shares in the company, valued at $72,143,388.60. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,693 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $344,811.72. Following the sale, the director owned 12,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,721.76. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,791 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,998. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $99.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.42.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

