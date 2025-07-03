Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.40 and a 52-week high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $4,142,166.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,685.25. This trade represents a 71.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

