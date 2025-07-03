Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after buying an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after buying an additional 102,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

