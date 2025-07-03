Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,859,000 after buying an additional 6,543,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after buying an additional 3,747,982 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.6%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

