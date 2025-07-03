Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $212.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.63. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

