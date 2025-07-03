Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) versus Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Head to Head Review

Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Flight Centre and Marriott Vacations Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flight Centre 0 0 0 0 0.00 Marriott Vacations Worldwide 1 1 6 0 2.63

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus price target of $92.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.36%. Given Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marriott Vacations Worldwide is more favorable than Flight Centre.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.5% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Flight Centre and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flight Centre N/A N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide 4.57% 10.43% 2.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flight Centre and Marriott Vacations Worldwide”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flight Centre $1.78 billion 1.01 $91.70 million N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide $4.97 billion 0.55 $218.00 million $5.86 13.53

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Flight Centre.

Risk & Volatility

Flight Centre has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Flight Centre on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flight Centre

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. It also provides tour operations, hotel management, and destination management services. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Student Flights, Travel Associates, Liberty Travel, Infinity Holidays, GOGO Vacations, FCm Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Stage and Screen, and cievents. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Vacation Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. In addition, the company offers exchange networks and membership programs, as well as provision of management services to other resorts and lodging properties through Interval International, and Aqua-Aston business brands. Further, it provides financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products, and renting vacation ownership inventory. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

