Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marriott International by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,144 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 23,923.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after buying an additional 728,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,162,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after acquiring an additional 512,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $277.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.85.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

