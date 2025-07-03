Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,859 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.98.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

