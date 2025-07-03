Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 876 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $67.37.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

