Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lam Research by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $98.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

