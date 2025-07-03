Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $705,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 140,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

