Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 666.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Melius upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. PACCAR Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

